Demand for Groningen gas will fall "sharply" from 2020 - Dutch govt. minister

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Demand for gas from Groningen will "fall sharply from 2020" as production at the northern Dutch field is reduced, Economy Minister Henk Kamp said in a letter to parliament released on Tuesday.

The Netherlands has been forced to scale back production at Groningen, which once supplied 10 percent of European Union gas requirements, to 24 billion cubic meters per year due to damage from earthquakes. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)