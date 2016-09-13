Demand for Groningen gas will fall "sharply" from 2020 - Dutch govt. minister

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Demand for gas from Groningen will "fall sharply from 2020" as production at the northern Dutch field is reduced, Economy Minister Henk Kamp said in a letter to parliament released on Tuesday.
The Netherlands has been forced to scale back production at Groningen, which once supplied 10 percent of European Union gas requirements, to 24 billion cubic meters per year due to damage from earthquakes. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.