版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 18:13 BJT

Demand for Groningen gas will fall "sharply" from 2020 - Dutch govt. minister

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Demand for gas from Groningen will "fall sharply from 2020" as production at the northern Dutch field is reduced, Economy Minister Henk Kamp said in a letter to parliament released on Tuesday.

The Netherlands has been forced to scale back production at Groningen, which once supplied 10 percent of European Union gas requirements, to 24 billion cubic meters per year due to damage from earthquakes. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐