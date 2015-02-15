UPDATE 1-Gas output from Dutch Groningen field unlikely to rise-politician

(Adds details, background, quote)

AMSTERDAM Feb 15 Output from the Netherlands' giant Groningen gas field is "very unlikely" to rise in the second half of the year, the parliamentary leader of the ruling Liberal Party said on Sunday.

The government, which faces elections in March, has come under pressure to reduce output at the field because the extraction is causing earthquakes that have led to billions of euros in damages. The country is the EU's largest gas exporter.

Economy Minister Henk Kamp said last week that production would be capped at 16.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first half of 2015, but could be increased in the second half of the year.

But Halbe Zijlstra, who is in the same party as Prime Minister Mark Rutte, told the weekly current affairs programme Buitenhof that production at the field, the largest in Europe, is "unlikely to rise" above a current level.

"I estimate the chance that we will go back up on July 1 very small," he said. "But we need to research the consequences of less gas extraction."

The production cap at Groningen caused gas prices to jump in major European trading hubs last week.

The official government cap for 2015 is 39.4 bcm, but Kamp told parliament that production could be lower if studies indicate that level is unsafe and if the Netherlands can still meet domestic needs and international delivery contracts.

Opposition lawmakers have dismissed a temporary cap of 16.5 bcm in the first half of 2015 as a short-term election ploy and expected it to be ramped back up later in the year.

Extraction at Groningen has resulted in increasingly strong earth tremors, some measuring as much as 3.6 on the Richter scale, which have cracked buildings and led to protests.

Dutch gas exports in 2012 totalled nearly 57.3 billion cubic metres (bcm), or around 12 percent of Europe's gas demand, data from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum showed. About 75 percent comes from the Groningen field.

It is operated by government-owned Gasunie and output is jointly exploited by the government, Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)