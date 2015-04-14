Dutch court does not order production halt at Groningen gas field

BRIEF-Targa Resources commences public offering of common stock
* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock
AMSTERDAM, April 14 A Dutch high court on Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to gas production at sites around the city of Loppersum for safety reasons.
The Council of State said it would not order a complete halt to gas production at the Groningen gas field, as complainants had sought.
Loppersum production was previously capped at 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) for 2015. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing