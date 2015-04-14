RPT-Dutch court does not order production halt at Groningen gas field

AMSTERDAM, April 14 A Dutch high court on Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to gas production at sites around the city of Loppersum for safety reasons.

The Council of State said it would not order a complete halt to gas production at the Groningen gas field, as complainants had sought.

Loppersum production was previously capped at 3 billion cubic meters (bcm) for 2015. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)