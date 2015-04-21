UPDATE 1-Groningen 2015 gas production not over 36.4 bcm - Minister

(Adds details, background)

AMSTERDAM, April 21 Dutch Economy Minister Henk Kamp said on Tuesday that production at the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, will not exceed 36.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2015.

In a letter to parliament, Kamp said previously agreed caps on other clusters in the massive field would remain in place, even after an April 14 preliminary court ruling ordered production be stopped at the Loppersum cluster.

Production levels at Groningen became an issue after the Dutch Safey Board censored the government in February for failing to take into account adequately the risk the small earthquakes it causes pose to citizens of Groningen.

"These limitations remain in place. This means gas production in 2015 will not be higher that 36.4 bcm," he wrote.

The high court ruling challenged Kamp's decision to set 2015 production from Groningen at 39.4 bcm - a level he is already reconsidering.

Groningen is operated by state-owned Gasunie and output jointly exploited by the government and a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Exxon Mobil XOM.N called NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij).

Small volumes of gas may be extracted from the three other clusters - Eemskanaal, Regio Zuid-West, Regio Zuid - so they could be restored in case of an emergency, the court said.

In February Kamp cut first half 2015 production to 16.5 bcm, sending gas prices surging in Northwest Europe. The overall annual target for the year is still to be confirmed in July.

Dutch gas production makes up about 15 percent of Europe's total, and profits from the field supply roughly 5 percent of the government's revenues.