Groningen gas production challenged in Dutch court

THE HAGUE, Sept 10 A Dutch court will hear
challenges on Thursday to the government's production plans for
the Groningen gas field, Europe's largest, which is being
contested because it has caused earthquakes in the northern
province.
The field has become increasingly controversial as quakes
linked to production became more frequent and stronger, causing
up to 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in damage.
A Council of State judge in The Hague will hear arguments
from both sides, including 40 complainants spanning individuals,
protest groups and local government, who are calling for
production to be halted outright or curtailed much further.
Production has already been cut twice by Economics Minister
Henk Kamp, from an initial 39.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) for
the year. In February, after a censure from the country's Safety
Board, Kamp trimmed actual production to 33 bcm, causing a
regional price spike. In June, he ordered it cut further to 30
bcm.
The national government, which has already seen its income
from the field fall sharply, has argued it cannot cut further
and still honour contracts to provide heating for millions of
people in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
In April, a preliminary ruling by the court ordering a halt
to gas production around Loppersum, the most earthquake
sensitive portion of the vast Groningen field, unless absolutely
necessary.
Judge Thijs Drupsteen said at the time he was ordering the
government's approval of the extraction plan submitted by NAM, a
joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil
Corp., to be "partially suspended".
In May, the same judge rejected a preliminary request to
limit production around Eemskanal, another of the Groningen gas
"clusters."
Arguments are scheduled to last up to two days. No date has
been set for a ruling, but a court official said it would likely
come in late autumn.
Kamp is due to set 2016 production plans in January.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and
Mark Potter)