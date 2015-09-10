UPDATE 2-Groningen gas production challenged in Dutch court

(Writes through, adds reaction from government, NAM)

By Toby Sterling

THE HAGUE, Sept 10 Dutch citizens worried about earthquakes linked to work at the Groningen gas field have begun detailing their complaints in a legal challenge to the government's production limits for the key energy asset.

Groningen has become increasingly controversial as earthquakes have become more intense, causing billions of euros of damage to buildings. No physical injuries have been reported, but the Netherland's Safety Board in February found that the government had systematically underestimated the danger to citizens.

On Thursday the country's Council of State began hearing complaints seeking to reduce or stop production at Europe's largest gas field to reduce the danger.

"This is a risk that could be taken away in three or four months with a very simple measure: turn off the gas," Rens Snel, lawyer for the City of Groningen, told judges hearing the case.

The court is hearing complaints from 40 groups ranging from the provincial government to small towns and individuals challenging the government's 2015 production plans.

The field is operated by state-owned Gasunie, with output jointly exploited by the government, Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil through NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij).

Economy Minister Henk Kamp had ordered output cut to 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from an initial target of 39.4 bcm, costing the government 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in lost revenue.

State Attorney Hans Besselink argued on Thursday that the government has cut production as low as it possibly can while still honouring its legal obligations to deliver gas to all citizens in the Netherlands, plus several million more in Germany and Belgium.

Besselink said that the risk of an unexpectedly large earthquake is now "comparable to that of a break in one of the river dykes" in the famously flood-prone country.

NAM lawyer Nicolien van den Biggelaar also argued that the danger posed by earthquakes has become "limited as production has become limited".

No date has been set for a ruling by the Council of State, but a court official said a decision is expected in late autumn.

In April a preliminary ruling by the court in the same case ordered a halt to gas production around Loppersum, the most earthquake-sensitive portion of the vast Groningen field, unless it is absolutely necessary. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Editing by David Goodman)