UPDATE 2-Groningen gas production challenged in Dutch court

By Toby Sterling
THE HAGUE, Sept 10 Dutch citizens worried about
earthquakes linked to work at the Groningen gas field have begun
detailing their complaints in a legal challenge to the
government's production limits for the key energy asset.
Groningen has become increasingly controversial as
earthquakes have become more intense, causing billions of euros
of damage to buildings. No physical injuries have been reported,
but the Netherland's Safety Board in February found that the
government had systematically underestimated the danger to
citizens.
On Thursday the country's Council of State began hearing
complaints seeking to reduce or stop production at Europe's
largest gas field to reduce the danger.
"This is a risk that could be taken away in three or four
months with a very simple measure: turn off the gas," Rens Snel,
lawyer for the City of Groningen, told judges hearing the case.
The court is hearing complaints from 40 groups ranging from
the provincial government to small towns and individuals
challenging the government's 2015 production plans.
The field is operated by state-owned Gasunie, with output
jointly exploited by the government, Royal Dutch Shell
and Exxon Mobil through NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie
Maatschappij).
Economy Minister Henk Kamp had ordered output cut to 30
billion cubic metres (bcm) this year from an initial target of
39.4 bcm, costing the government 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion)
in lost revenue.
State Attorney Hans Besselink argued on Thursday that the
government has cut production as low as it possibly can while
still honouring its legal obligations to deliver gas to all
citizens in the Netherlands, plus several million more in
Germany and Belgium.
Besselink said that the risk of an unexpectedly large
earthquake is now "comparable to that of a break in one of the
river dykes" in the famously flood-prone country.
NAM lawyer Nicolien van den Biggelaar also argued that the
danger posed by earthquakes has become "limited as production
has become limited".
No date has been set for a ruling by the Council of State,
but a court official said a decision is expected in late autumn.
In April a preliminary ruling by the court in the same case
ordered a halt to gas production around Loppersum, the most
earthquake-sensitive portion of the vast Groningen field, unless
it is absolutely necessary.
