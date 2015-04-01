Dutch court hears challenge over Groningen gas production

THE HAGUE, April 1 Groups calling for a review of Dutch government plans for production at Groningen, Europe's largest natural gas field, presented their arguments to the country's highest court for administrative matters on Wednesday.

Two opposition groups, one of local politicians and another of concerned residents, put their case to the Council of State, which is not expected to rule on the request for two weeks.

The Dutch Safety Board found in February that the government had not adequately considered the danger posed by earthquakes caused by work at Groningen.

The field is operated by state-owned Gasunie and output jointly exploited by the government and a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil called NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij).

A total of 40 groups in Groningen launched the suit, seeking to have gas production reduced or stopped, but the court's jurisdiction extends only to administrative decisions.

The suit that will be heard is technically a challenge to a decision by Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp to set 2015 production from Groningen at 39.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, down from 42.5 bcm a year earlier.

Council of State Judge Thijs Drupsteen could instruct Kamp to review that decision, but is not expected to make any recommendation about actual production levels.

In February, Kamp ordered production levels cut to 33 bcm. He is due to revisit that decision in July. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jason Neely)