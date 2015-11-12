Dutch court to rule on Groningen gas output Nov. 18

AMSTERDAM Nov 12 A Dutch court said on Thursday
it will rule on Nov. 18 regarding production at the massive
Groningen natural gas field, where output has been reduced
because it was causing earthquakes.
The Council of State in September heard arguments in the
case, which is seeking to slow or stop production at Europe's
largest gas field.
The court will announce its final decision on complaints
from 40 groups ranging from the provincial government to small
towns and individuals challenging the government's 2015
production plans.
The Dutch government has already curtailed production from
Groningen twice this year after it was censured by public safety
authorities for not taking the threat of production-linked
earthquakes seriously enough.
The field is operated by state-owned Gasunie, with output
jointly exploited by the government, Royal Dutch Shell
and Exxon Mobil through NAM (Nederlandse Aardolie
Maatschappij).
