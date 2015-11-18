Dutch court orders Groningen gas field output be capped at 27 bcm/yr

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
THE HAGUE Nov 18 A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered production at the massive Groningen gas field be lowered to 27 billion cubic metres per year from a current limit of 33 bcm.
Presiding Judge Jaap Polak said the government had given insufficient consideration to the risk of earthquakes associated with extraction at the field, Europe's largest. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.