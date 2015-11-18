版本:
Dutch court orders Groningen gas field output be capped at 27 bcm/yr

THE HAGUE Nov 18 A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered production at the massive Groningen gas field be lowered to 27 billion cubic metres per year from a current limit of 33 bcm.

Presiding Judge Jaap Polak said the government had given insufficient consideration to the risk of earthquakes associated with extraction at the field, Europe's largest. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

