Dutch groups demand tighter curbs on Groningen gas production

AMSTERDAM Nov 17 A top Dutch court has received
25 appeals against the government's decision to cap production
at the Groningen gas field at an annual figure of 24 billion
cubic metres from protesters who think it does not go far
enough.
Several groups in the region had asked for a steeper
reduction to prevent earthquakes, which have damaged thousands
of structures in the northern province.
Output from Groningen, which once supplied 10 percent of
demand in the European Union, has halved over the past two years
after the Dutch Safety Board said the government was failing to
protect citizens from earthquakes triggered by gas exploitation.
The Groningen gas field is operated by NAM, a joint venture
between Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp.
Among those bringing complaints were the province of
Groningen, 19 local authorities as well as environmental groups
and individuals, the Council of State said in a statement.
A request for immediate measures sought by nine of the
complainants was being reviewed by a judge, it said.
The Dutch government in September adopted the preliminary 24
bcm cap imposed by Economy Minister Henk Kamp until 2021.
Allowing additional output of up to 30 bcm would be considered
only in the event of a harsh winter.
The complainants were given four weeks to substantiate their
appeals cases, after which Kamp will be able to respond, the
court said. A court date will be set in April.
Earthquakes in the region remain frequent, but none has been
larger than one that hit the town of Huizinge in 2012 measuring
3.6 on the Richter scale.
Estimates for damage to buildings in Groningen range widely,
with NAM so far setting aside 750 million euros ($800 million)
for compensation.
($1 = 0.9337 euros)
