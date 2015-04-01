版本:
Dutch judge says will not order Groningen gas production halt

AMSTERDAM, April 1 A Dutch administrative judge hearing a claim against the state said on Wednesday he will not order the government halt production at Groningen, Europe's largest natural gas field.

A ruling is not expected for several weeks, but Judge Thijs Drupsteen said: "I'm not planning to order the production decision 100 percent stopped." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)
