Dutch government orders tighter controls on gas production

AMSTERDAM, April 2 The Dutch government said on Thursday that it would demand risk analyses from gas companies when setting natural gas production levels, and involve local authorities in the decision-making process.

The measures, effective immediately, come in response to a critical report by the country's Safety Board in February that found the safety of citizens in Groningen province, home to Europe's largest gas field, had not been taken seriously enough when determining gas production levels in the past.

Earthquakes linked to production in Groningen have caused billions of euros of damage, though no serious injuries.

In February Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp ordered production at the Groningen field to be cut, leading to a price surge across northwest Europe.

In a letter to parliament on Thursday, Kamp repeated he would make a further decision on gas production on July 1. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char)