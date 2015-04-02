Dutch government orders tighter controls on gas production

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
AMSTERDAM, April 2 The Dutch government said on Thursday that it would demand risk analyses from gas companies when setting natural gas production levels, and involve local authorities in the decision-making process.
The measures, effective immediately, come in response to a critical report by the country's Safety Board in February that found the safety of citizens in Groningen province, home to Europe's largest gas field, had not been taken seriously enough when determining gas production levels in the past.
Earthquakes linked to production in Groningen have caused billions of euros of damage, though no serious injuries.
In February Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp ordered production at the Groningen field to be cut, leading to a price surge across northwest Europe.
In a letter to parliament on Thursday, Kamp repeated he would make a further decision on gas production on July 1. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021