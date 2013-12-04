UPDATE 1-Dutch state to start auction of ING's U.S. mortgage portfolio

AMSTERDAM Dec 4 The Dutch state said on
Wednesday it would start a competitive auction for the portfolio
of U.S. mortgage securities that it took over from ING
during the financial crisis.
Last month, the Dutch state said it would sell the 6.4
billion euro ($8.7 billion) portfolio, which it took on in 2009
to help preserve financial stability in the banking sector.
"The decision ... is based on the continued improvement in
the U.S. housing market and a high level of interest by
investors for non-agency residential mortgage backed
securities," the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA), which will
handle the sale, said in a statement.
"While the DSTA expects that it will be able to divest the
assets within a period of 12 months, there will be no fixed
deadline for completion of the sale of the portfolio," it added.
The original arrangement between the government and ING was
intended to reduce risk and uncertainty for ING stemming from
its portfolio of U.S. Alt-A mortgage securities, and was
provided by the state on top of a 10 billion euro capital
injection.