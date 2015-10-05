Intertrust selling 42.5 pct stake in IPO to raise 537-545 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Oct 5 Dutch trust firm administrator Intertrust NV said on Monday it will sell shares representing around 42.5 percent of the company to raise 537 euros million euros ($602-611 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

The company, which provides tax and regulatory compliance services and is majority owned by Blackstone, said it has set an indicative price range of 14.50-19.00 euros per share for around 33.7 million shares on offer in its proposed IPO.

Bookbuilding closes on Oct. 14 and Intertrust expects a listing shortly thereafter. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)