Dutch market authority to investigate T-Mobile's music service in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM Oct 11 A Dutch regulator said on Tuesday it will investigate mobile carrier T-Mobile's new music service in the Netherlands to check that it does not unfairly disadvantage competing services.

The inquiry will look into the "Music Freedom" service, which does not charge users for data, the Authority for Consumers and Markets said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Adrian Croft)

