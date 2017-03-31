EU agency says tax evasion case involved millions of euros

AMSTERDAM, March 31 The European Union judicial
agency Eurojust said on Friday it had helped coordinate
cross-border investigations in a major tax evasion investigation
involving millions of euros and spanning several European
countries and Australia.
Earlier on Friday, Dutch prosecutors said they had launched
the investigation after receiving a tip about 50,000 suspect
Swiss bank accounts. Credit Suisse said local authorities had
been to their offices as part of an investigation.
Eurojust said the investigation began in 2016 and it had
held three meeting with Dutch, British, French, German and
Australian authorities.
"The independent investigations gathered evidence and
analysed a huge amount of data," the agency said. "The
undeclared assets hidden within offshore accounts and policies
are estimated in the millions of euros."
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton)