瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 17:11 BJT

Authorities visit Credit Suisse's London, Paris, Amsterdam offices

ZURICH, March 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by local authorities concerning client tax matters.

"We are cooperating with the authorities," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.

Earlier, Dutch prosecutors said they had launched an international hunt for people seeking to hide assets and evade taxes after receiving a tip-off about undisclosed accounts at a Swiss bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
