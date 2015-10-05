TNT issues profit warning, says China, Brazil weigh on Q3 performance

AMSTERDAM Oct 5 Dutch-based express delivery company TNT Express issued a profit warning on Monday, saying that third-quarter operating income would be "materially lower" than in the same period a year ago.

TNT's second profit warning this year comes as its share price has been under pressure amid speculation an antitrust review by European regulators could derail the company's takeover by FedEx.

Federal Express agreed in April to buy TNT for 4.4 billion euros ($4.94 billion).

In the profit warning, TNT said "economic volatility in Brazil, China and Australia weighed on TNT's performance", and that margins in France were "substantially lower" as well.

Shares in the company began to fall in mid-September and closed Friday at 6.83 euros -- a 15 percent discount to FedEx's offer price of 8 euros.

European Union antitrust regulators expanded a review of the proposed deal in August, saying they were worried it could lead to higher prices for consumers. They are due to rule by Jan. 13.

Analysts doubt regulators will block the deal, although in 2013 the Commission blocked a takeover of TNT by United Parcel Service.

However, a FedEx-TNT merger would still make it only the third-largest express delivery company in Europe, behind UPS and DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)