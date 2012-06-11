版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 05:33 BJT

NetJets to buy Bombardier, Cessna planes worth $9.6 bln

June 11 NetJets, a Berkshire Hathaway company , said on Monday it will purchase up to 425 new aircraft to add its worldwide fleet from planemakers Cessna and Bombardier Inc in a transaction worth $9.6 billion.

NetJet said in a statement the aircraft purchase was the largest in private aviation history.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐