版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 04:25 BJT

Owner of OpenTV sues Netflix, alleging patent infringement

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Switzerland-based Kudelski SA, owner of interactive television pioneer OpenTV, sued Netflix Inc on Wednesday, alleging that the company infringed on patents that cover technology underpinning the fast-growing Internet video sector. ; follow my tweets @rtrswalibarr))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐