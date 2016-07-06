S.Korea Netmarble submits initial bid for up to $4.3 bln Playtika stake-Korea Economic Daily

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
SEOUL, July 6 Netmarble Games, South Korea's top mobile game company, has submitted an initial bid for a controlling stake in Israel-based mobile casino game developer Playtika seen worth 4-5 trillion won ($3.4-4.3 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday.
Netmarble Games plans to participate in the next round of bids on Thursday, and plans to finance about 3 trillion won from South Korean institutional investors, the daily reported citing unnamed investment banking sources.
Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, controls Playtika.
A Netmarble Games spokesman declined to comment.
Earlier this year, Netmarble mandated four banks to handle its planned initial public offering of 2 trillion won expected in late 2016 or early 2017.
($1 = 1,162.7800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering