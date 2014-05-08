UPDATE 3-Tech companies urge U.S. FCC to scrap 'net neutrality' plan

(Adds comments by FCC Commissioner Clyburn, background;
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON May 7 More than 100 technology
companies, including Google Inc, Facebook Inc,
Twitter Inc and Amazon.com Inc, have written
to U.S. telecom regulators to oppose a new "net neutrality" plan
that would regulate how Internet providers manage Web traffic.
The letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom
Wheeler and the agency's four commissioners, warning of a "grave
threat to the Internet," came as one FCC commissioner called for
a delay of a vote on the plan scheduled for May 15.
"Rushing headlong into a rulemaking next week fails to
respect the public response to his (Wheeler's) proposal,"
Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said on Wednesday in remarks
prepared for delivery at an industry meeting. She called for a
delay of the vote to formally propose Wheeler's plan by "at
least a month."
Wheeler has been under fire for proposing new so-called
"open Internet" or "net neutrality" rules that would allow
content companies to pay broadband providers for faster Internet
speeds delivering their traffic as long as the deals are deemed
"commercially reasonable."
Consumer advocates are worried the rules would ultimately
allow Internet companies such as Comcast Corp or
Verizon Communications Inc to create "fast lanes" on the
Web for traffic of content companies that pay up, potentially
shutting out poorer newcomers.
The latest to weigh in is the consortium of technology and
Internet companies, which ranged from household names to small
startups. They called on the FCC to "take the necessary steps to
ensure that the Internet remains an open platform for speech and
commerce."
Commission rules should not permit "individualized
bargaining and discrimination," the companies said.
Engine Advocacy and New America's Open Technology Institute,
long-time supporters of Open Internet policies, helped organize
the effort.
FCC spokesman Neil Grace said Wheeler does not plan to delay
the May 15 vote. Though Wheeler has written and spokes about his
proposal, the proposed rules have not been made public in full.
"Moving forward will allow the American people to review and
comment on the proposed plan without delay, and bring us one
step closer to putting rules on the books to protect consumers
and entrepreneurs online," Grace said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of public comments have been received by
the FCC on Wheeler's plan over the past two weeks, and
commission staff has met with nearly 100 stakeholders, including
public interest groups and Internet content providers.
With two Republican commissioners broadly opposed to
regulation of Internet traffic, the support of two Democrats on
the panel - Rosenworcel and Mignon Clyburn - is critical for
Wheeler's proposal to pass.
"I am listening to your voices as I approach this critical
vote to preserve an ever-free and open Internet. ... My mind
remains open as I continue to evaluate how best to promote these
fundamental, core values," Clyburn said, reiterating her
opposition to pay-for-priority arrangements.
To read Rosenworcel's comments, go to bit.ly/1uC4JHu
To read Clyburn's comments, go to fcc.us/1s4ukEN
A handful of protesters gathered in the rain in front of the
FCC headquarters in Washington on Wednesday afternoon, vowing to
show up daily until the May 15 vote, when a high-profile
demonstration is expected.
Consumer advocates have long urged the FCC to reclassify
Internet service providers as more highly regulated utilities,
like the telecom companies, a view that has faced staunch
opposition from Republican lawmakers and broadband companies.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ros Krasny, Sandra
Maler, Jan Paschal, Richard Chang and Mohammad Zargham)