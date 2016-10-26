Danish payments firm says fears 100,000 credit cards hacked

COPENHAGEN Oct 26 Danish payment processor
company Nets has advised local banks to block up to
100,000 credit cards on suspicion their security might have been
compromised by hackers, it said on Wednesday.
Nets, which was floated last month, said the breach was
probably linked to transactions with a single internet retailer
based abroad.
None of the cards had been tampered with yet but might be in
the near future, it said, adding that credit card companies
including Visa and Mastercard had opened an
investigation.
"By replacing possibly compromised cards preemptively, banks
and shops can save an amount in the triple digit million (Danish
crowns) range, which they could suffer in losses from trades
made with stolen credit card information," Nets said.
Danish lender Jyske Bank said on Wednesday it was
blocking and replacing 7,000 cards .
