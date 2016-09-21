版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 15:22 BJT

Denmark's Nets brings forward IPO after strong demand -local TV

COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 Denmark-based card payment services company Nets will list in Copenhagen on Friday, four days earlier than planned, after solid interest in its shares, Danish broadcaster TV2 said Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Nets last week set an indicative price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) that values the business at up to $4.8 billion.

Scandinavia's largest payments processor said last week it expected to price the offering at 130-160 Danish crowns ($19.44-$23.93) per share, but has since narrowed the range to 145-160 crowns, TV2 also said.

Nets may close its books on Thursday, TV2 said.

Nets had initially planned to list its shares on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange no later than Sept. 27.

Nets declined to comment. ($1 = 6.6865 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐