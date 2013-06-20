版本:
Payment firm Nets hires JP Morgan on 1-2 bln euros sale-sources

LONDON/NEW YORK, June 20

LONDON/NEW YORK, June 20 Nordic payment services provider Nets has hired JP Morgan to sell the business for up 1-2 billion euros, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Suitors could include private equity firms such as Advent and Bain which acquired payment firm WorldPay from RBS in 2010, as well as French IT company Atos, one of the sources said.

Nets, JPM and Advent declined to comment while Bain and Atos were not immediately available for comment.
