2013年 2月 12日

BRIEF-Netsol Tech jumps in premarket after Q2 results, outlook

NEW YORK Feb 12 NetSol Technologies Inc : * NetSol Tech jumps 8.9 percent to $8.60 in premarket after Q2 results, outlook
