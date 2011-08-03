UPDATE 1-NetSpend Q2 results rise on more active cards

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
Aug 3 Pre-paid debit card company NetSpend Holdings Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on an increase in the number of its active cards.
The company marginally raised the bottom end of its 2011 earnings per share view to 44-48 cents, but decreased its revenue view to $306-$314 million from $323-$333 million.
Net income rose to $7.6 million, or 8 cents a share, from $6.4 million, or 7 cents a year ago.
Revenue grew 10 percent to $74.4 million.
The number of active cards with direct deposit rose 25 percent to 771,000 at the end of the quarter.
Shares of the company were trading down 4 percent at $7.34 after the bell on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They had closed at $7.67. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
