UPDATE 1-NetSpend Q2 results rise on more active cards

Aug 3 Pre-paid debit card company NetSpend Holdings Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on an increase in the number of its active cards.

The company marginally raised the bottom end of its 2011 earnings per share view to 44-48 cents, but decreased its revenue view to $306-$314 million from $323-$333 million.

Net income rose to $7.6 million, or 8 cents a share, from $6.4 million, or 7 cents a year ago.

Revenue grew 10 percent to $74.4 million.

The number of active cards with direct deposit rose 25 percent to 771,000 at the end of the quarter.

Shares of the company were trading down 4 percent at $7.34 after the bell on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They had closed at $7.67. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)