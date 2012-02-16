UPDATE 1-NetSpend 4th-qtr profit beats Street estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.12

Feb 16 NetSpend Holdings Inc reported a quarterly profit marginally above analysts' estimates as the prepaid debit card company issued more cards, and forecast a 10 percent revenue growth for this year.

For the full year, NetSpend expects revenue to be at $338 million to $347 million, and the adjusted net income to be between 51 cents and 55 cents per share.

The company's fourth-quarter net income rose to $9.6 million, or 11 cents a share, from $5.3 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis NetSpend earned 13 cents a share.

The company, which caters to underbanked customers with little access to credit, saw its revenue rise 9 percent in the quarter to $76.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Austin, Texas-based company to earn 12 cents a share on a revenue of $77.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The number of active cards with direct deposit was up 20 percent at 865,000 as of Dec. 31.

NetSpend shares, which have more than doubled in value since touching a year-low in August, closed at $8.40 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.