UPDATE 3-NetSpend Q4 profit beats estimates

Feb 16 NetSpend Holdings Inc, which provides prepaid debit cards and other financial services, said its quarterly profit marginally beat analysts' expectations as it issued more cards and it forecast strong revenue growth for this year.

For the full year, NetSpend expects revenue to range between $338 million to $347 million and adjusted net income to be between 51 cents and 55 cents per share.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn 53 cents per share on revenue of $337.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects to benefit in the current year mainly from its retail distribution, growth in core business and investments in its partnerships with Paypal and BET Networks, chief executive Dan Henry told Reuters.

NetSpend, which lost three distribution partners in early 2011, has since signed distribution agreements with retailers such as Safeway Inc and 7-Eleven, BET Networks and most recently with PayPal.

"I think the margins are going to stay about flat because of the ramp to get these new partnerships up and running," said John Kraft, an analyst with D.A. Davidson & Co in Oregon. "That will be a bit of a drag (and) 2012 will not be the best example of their margins. They should really expand in 2013."

The company's fourth-quarter net income rose to $9.6 million, or 11 cents a share, from $5.3 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, NetSpend earned 13 cents a share, while analysts expected it to earn 12 cents a share on revenue of $77.6 million.

The company, which caters to under-banked customers with little access to credit, saw its revenue rise 9 percent in the quarter to $76.8 million.

The number of active cards with direct deposit was up 20 percent at 865,000 as of Dec. 31.

The company's gross dollar volume -- the volume of debit transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable cards -- rose to $2.8 billion from $2.5 billion a year ago.

NetSpend shares, which have more than doubled in value since touching a year-low in August, closed at $8.40 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.