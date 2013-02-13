UPDATE 1-NetSpend full-year forecast beats estimates, shares rise

* Q4 revenue up 17 pct to $89.7 million
* FY 2013 adj EPS view $0.76-$0.81 vs est $0.72
* FY 2013 revenue view of $414 mln-$424 mln vs est $411.3
mln
* Shares up about 10 pct after market
Feb 13 Prepaid debit card provider NetSpend
Holdings Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly
profit as more people used its cards and forecast full-year
results above analysts' estimates, sending its shares up 10
percent after the bell.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it expected full-year
earnings within a range of 76 cents to 81 cents on revenue of
between $414 million and $424 million.
Analysts on average had forecast 72 cents per share on
revenue of $411.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The number of active cards with direct deposit was up 25
percent at 1.08 million as of Dec. 31, NetSpend said in a
statement.
Net income rose to $10.1 million, or 13 cents per share, for
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $9.6 million, or 11 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents per share.
Netspend, which caters to customers with limited access to
bank accounts or credit, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 17
percent to $89.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 15
cents per share on revenue of $88.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NetSpend's gross dollar volume - the volume of debit
transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable
cards - rose to $3.3 billion in the quarter from $2.8 billion a
year ago.
Shares of the company, which have risen about 35 percent in
the last year, closed at $11.42 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.