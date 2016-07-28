版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 20:12 BJT

Oracle buys NetSuite in $9.3 bln deal

July 28 Oracle Corp said it agreed to acquire NetSuite Inc, a cloud-based software services provider, in a deal valued at about $9.3 billion.

Oracle's $109 per share offer is at a 19 percent premium to Netsuite's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐