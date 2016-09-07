UPDATE 2-NetSuite shareholder T. Rowe Price opposes sale to Oracle

(Adds quote from lawyer, adds context)
By Liana B. Baker
Sept 7 Investment manager T. Rowe Price Group
Inc expressed opposition to Oracle Corp's
proposed acquisition of U.S. cloud computing company NetSuite
Inc, saying the $9.3 billion deal price is too low.
In a letter NetSuite made public on Wednesday, T. Rowe told
the company's board that it would not tender its shares. This
could put pressure on Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison to consider
making a new offer to combine his software company with
NetSuite, in which he holds a 40 percent stake.
A majority of NetSuite shareholders not affiliated with
Ellison must tender their shares for the deal to happen. As the
company's largest shareholder after Ellison with an 18 percent
stake, T. Rowe could significantly influence the outcome.
Large mutual fund managers rarely make their views public.
Most prefer to pressure corporate executives in private meetings
or to sell shares of companies whose strategies they question,
although T. Rowe has been the occasional exception.
Chris Davis, a partner in law firm Kleinberg Kaplan who
focuses on M&A and activism, welcomed T. Rowe's letter, because
it gives companies "clear guidelines for the future about what
they will have to do to satisfy their most sophisticated
institutional shareholders."
T. Rowe, NetSuite and Oracle declined to comment.
Oracle said in July that it would buy NetSuite for $109 per
share in cash to increase its ability to help its corporate
customers automate administrative operations.
NetSuite stock was trading just above that price at $109.30
on Wednesday, indicating some investors expected a new deal.
T. Rowe said it was disappointed NetSuite did not reach out
to other potential buyers before agreeing on a price with
Oracle.
"At $109 per share, our preference is for NetSuite to remain
independent," T. Rowe said.
It added that potential bidders would probably avoid
NetSuite because of its "unique relationship" with Ellison.
"In our view, the inherent conflicts of interest between
NetSuite, the Ellison entities and Oracle are daunting and may
be impossible to manage," T. Rowe said.
T. Rowe, however, said it appreciated some conditions
NetSuite put into place, such as the minimum acceptance
threshold in the tender offer. NetSuite also formed a special
committee of independent board members to consider the deal.
In 2013, T. Rowe opposed Michael Dell's deal to take his
eponymous computer maker private.
Shareholders can take legal action if they believe a deal
undervalues their company, provided they do not tender their
shares. Dell had to pay tens of millions of dollars to
shareholders following such a lawsuit.
(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Narottam
Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Von Ahn)