MOVES-Dubai's Network International appoints new CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil slips
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
DUBAI Jan 8 Network International, the largest payment processing firm across the Middle East and Africa, has appointed Simon Haslam as chief executive, it said on Sunday.
Haslam, who was previously the president and chief executive of U.S.-based Elavon, succeeds Bhairav Trivedi, who will continue to serve as an adviser to the Network International board and also work on special projects for the firm during the transition period.
The Dubai-based company is jointly owned by Emirates NBD , Dubai's largest bank, and private equity firms, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 25 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a $5.5 million increase requested for the agency's enforcement budget this year will have a "real impact" in cracking down on unfair trade practices and export security violations.
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc