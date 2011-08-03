Web.com pays $560 million for Network Solutions

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 Web.com, an online provider of
Internet services for small and medium-sized businesses, has
agreed to pay about $560 million for privately held marketing
and domain company Network Solutions.
Shares of Web.com rose nearly 30 percent after hours
following the announcement of its largest acquisition to date.
The company had a market capitalization of $251.72 million at
Wednesday's close.
"We have known Network Solutions for 12 years, and they
were one of our first partners, and they were one of our most
successful partners ever," David Brown, chairman and chief
executive of Web.com said.
The deal comes a month after Web hosting company The Go
Daddy Group Inc agreed to be bought by a private equity
consortium led by KKR (KKR.N) and Silver Lake [SILAK.UL] for
$2.25 billion, including debt.
"As opposed to Go Daddy, which is very retail oriented,
they have consumers and some small businesses, we are pure-play
small business oriented and that is how we project ourselves,"
Brown said.
Under the agreement, Web.com will pay Network Solutions
$405 million in cash and issue 18 million shares of Web.com
common stock, in addition to refinancing $204 million in
existing Network Solutions net debt, Brown said. The company is
based in Jacksonville, Florida.
After closing the deal, the combined company is expected to
have net debt of approximately $740 million, which will
represent approximately 5 times net debt to 2012 adjusted
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization).
The cash portion of the acquisition will be funded with new
debt commitments, consisting of $750 million of new credit
facilities, as well as an initially unfunded $50 million
revolver.
Brown said financing was being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N), and includes Deutsche Bank [DBKGN.UL], Goldman Sachs &
Co [GSGSC.UL] and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc (STI.N), Brown
told Reuters.
At the close, General Atlantic and other current Network
Solutions shareholders are expected to own approximately 37
percent of Web.com.
"GA evaluated a lot of options. They have effectively gone
public through this transaction," Brown said.
Anton Levy, a managing director of General Atlantic and
principal stakeholder in Network Solutions, will receive a
board seat at Web.com, Brown said.
The deal is expected to close in the fall of 2011.
Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and
JPMorgan advised Web.com, while Cooley LLP provided legal
counsel. Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank acted as financial
advisors to Network Solutions and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton
& Garrison LLP provided legal advice.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni)