MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal

May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.

Patschkowski joins from London-based Coller Capital, where he worked for over eight years, most recently as a principal.

Previously, Patschkowski held investment banking roles at UBS and Sal. Oppenheim. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
