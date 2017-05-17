MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
Patschkowski joins from London-based Coller Capital, where he worked for over eight years, most recently as a principal.
Previously, Patschkowski held investment banking roles at UBS and Sal. Oppenheim. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood