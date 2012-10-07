Neuberger funds performance steady post-Lehman-Barron's

NEW YORK Oct 7 Financial services firm
Neuberger Berman has risen out of the Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc. bankruptcy with steady legs to become one of the
largest employee-owned asset managers, according to financial
magazine Barron's.
The firm, which was acquired by Lehman in 2003, has seen
some 90 percent of its "equity and fixed-income assets"
outperform their benchmarks over the last 10 years, the paper
notes.
The financial services firm, with about $200 billion in
total assets under management, has about $29 billion in 31
funds, up about 50 percent since 2000, Barron's says in its
special Lipper Report on third-quarter mutual fund performance.
The firm's Neuberger Berman Genesis fund makes up
close to 40 percent of its mutual fund assets and has
outperformed the Russell 2000 small cap index by about three
percentage points over the last 10 years, Barron's notes.
The firm's total assets are divided into about 45 percent
equities, 45 percent fixed income and about 10 percent
alternative assets, Barron's says.
After Lehman went bankrupt in 2008, Neuberger was brought
back under majority employee control.