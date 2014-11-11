版本:
2014年 11月 12日

MOVES-Neuberger Berman names Céline Dufétel head of client service

Nov 11 Investment manager Neuberger Berman Group LLC said it appointed Céline Dufétel head of client service, effective immediately.

Dufétel joins from management consultant McKinsey & Co, where she was a partner and led the North American asset management practice.

She succeeds Lori Holland, who has taken a senior position on the firm's multi-asset class team.

Dufétel will report to Andrew Komaroff, chief operating officer and global head of distribution, Neuberger Berman said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
