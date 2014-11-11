MOVES-Neuberger Berman names Céline Dufétel head of client service

Nov 11 Investment manager Neuberger Berman Group
LLC said it appointed Céline Dufétel head of client
service, effective immediately.
Dufétel joins from management consultant McKinsey & Co,
where she was a partner and led the North American asset
management practice.
She succeeds Lori Holland, who has taken a senior position
on the firm's multi-asset class team.
Dufétel will report to Andrew Komaroff, chief operating
officer and global head of distribution, Neuberger Berman said.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)