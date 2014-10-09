MOVES-Neuberger Berman names Sarah Butcher as vice president

Oct 9 New York-based investment firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC announced its expansion in Canada with the appointment of Sarah Butcher as vice president.

Most recently, she was a director of Canadian institutional client business at BlackRock Inc.

She has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Mercer Investment Consulting.

Butcher will be responsible for investment consultant relationships and institutional investors, effective immediately, Neuberger Berman said.

She will be based in Toronto and report to Clay Khan, senior vice-president, responsible for institutional client services in Canada. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)