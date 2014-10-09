MOVES-Neuberger Berman names Sarah Butcher as vice president

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
Oct 9 New York-based investment firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC announced its expansion in Canada with the appointment of Sarah Butcher as vice president.
Most recently, she was a director of Canadian institutional client business at BlackRock Inc.
She has also worked at Goldman Sachs and Mercer Investment Consulting.
Butcher will be responsible for investment consultant relationships and institutional investors, effective immediately, Neuberger Berman said.
She will be based in Toronto and report to Clay Khan, senior vice-president, responsible for institutional client services in Canada. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.