UPDATE 1-Neurocrine Biosciences gets FDA's OK for movement disorder drug

April 11 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's drug to treat
tardive dyskinesia, a side effect of antipsychotic medications
characterized by uncontrolled movements of the face and body,
the company said.
Shares of the San Diego-based company were up about 18.5
percent to $49.15 after the closing bell on Tuesday.
The drug, Ingrezza, is the first treatment to be approved
for the irreversible disorder, which occurs in 5 percent to 8
percent of patients taking antipsychotic drugs. Ingrezza is the
company's first commercial product.
Neurocrine said the drug, which is expected to launch in
May, will be priced competitively. Last year, it said Ingrezza
would be listed at a net price of between $20,000 to $60,000 per
year, depending on the required dosage.
Wall Street analysts, on average, forecast annual sales for
the drug of around $700 million by 2023, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Ingrezza, or valbenazine, is designed to block a protein
found in the brain that helps regulate the amount of dopamine
released into nerve cells. Antipsychotic drugs are designed to
block dopamine receptors, but in some patients the signal gets
amped up and more dopamine is released in a region of the brain
that controls movement.
Around 500,000 Americans suffer from tardive dyskinesia,
Neurocrine Biosciences Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gorman said
in an interview.
He estimated that, at best, around 100,000 of them would be
treated with Ingrezza, but a more realistic level would be
around 50,000.
Last week, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
drug to treat chorea associated with Huntington's disease was
approved by the FDA.
Teva is expecting the U.S. regulator's decision on the
tardive dyskinesia indication by August.
