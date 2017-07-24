FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to buy Israel's Neuroderm for $1.1 bln
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 早上7点38分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to buy Israel's Neuroderm for $1.1 bln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* All-cash deal expected to close in Q4 2017

* Deal to help Japanese firm hit 2020 U.S. sales target (Adds analyst comments)

TOKYO/TEL AVIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp has agreed to buy Israeli drug maker Neuroderm for $1.1 billion in cash as part of a strategy to grow its business in the United States.

The Japanese drugmaker said on Monday it was particularly attracted by Neuroderm's Parkinson's disease drug that is in advanced clinical trials in the United States and Europe and is expected to go on sale in the 2019 financial year.

It said the deal was intended to help it "achieve its U.S. sales target of 80 billion yen" ($722 million) by its 2020 financial year.

The deal will be the largest ever purchase of an Israeli firm by a Japanese company, surpassing internet retailer Rakuten Inc's $900 million acquisition of chat app Viber in 2014. It will also be the largest acquisition of an Israeli pharmaceutical company.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma will pay $39 for each Neuroderm share, a premium of about 17 percent to its Friday close. The deal has the backing of Neuroderm's board and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 following shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The price is also a 79 percent premium to Neuroderm's share price on June 9, before the stock began climbing on media reports the company was considering a sale.

"Given the significant premium offered and existing shareholder agreements, we regard a counter bid to perhaps be unlikely," Jefferies analyst Peter Welford said in a note to clients.

Neuroderm is developing drug-device combinations for central nervous system disorders and its lead product is ND0612 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Neuroderm has said its goal is to submit regulatory applications for ND0612 in Europe by the end of 2018.

Welford said if the drug was approved, peak sales worldwide could reach $1.7 billion.

$1 = 110.8800 yen Reporting by Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Tova Cohen in Tel Aviv; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below