UPDATE 1-NeurogesX seeks partners for pain drugs

April 17 Pharmaceutical company NeurogesX Inc
appointed advisory firm JSB-Partners to help find
partners for its neuropathic pain drugs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March declined to
approve NeurogesX's Qutenza as a treatment for HIV-related pain.
The drug is approved in the United States and Europe as a
treatment for pain related to shingles.
The setback forced the company to cut 57 percent of its
workforce to focus on the development of its most advanced drug
candidate, NGX-1998, a liquid formulation of capsaicin, the
agent that makes chili peppers hot and is also used in Qutenza.
NeurogesX is planning to start a late-stage trial of
NGX-1998 in neuropathic pain indication.
"We are continuing discussions with partner candidates, who
see the value in NGX-1998 and share our vision that NGX-1998 can
be a very significant product in the treatment of neuropathic
pain," Chief Executive Ronald Martell said in a statement.
NeurogesX shares closed at 52 cents on Monday on the Nasdaq.