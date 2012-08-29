INSIGHT-Neuroscience in court: My brain made me do it

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 29 He was once a respected
paediatrician, loved by patients and their parents for over 30
years. Now Domenico Mattiello faces trial for paedophilia,
accused of making sexual advances towards little girls in his
care.
Scientific experts will argue in court that his damaged
brain made him do it, and his lawyers will ask for leniency.
It's the latest example of how neuroscience - the science of
the brain and how it works - is taking the stand and beginning
to challenge society's notions of crime and punishment.
The issue has been thrown into the spotlight by new
technologies, like structural and functional magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scans and DNA
analysis, that can help pinpoint the biological basis of mental
disorders.
A series of recent studies has established that psychopathic
rapists and murderers have distinct brain structures that show
up when their heads are scanned using MRI.
And in the United States, two companies, one called No Lie
MRI and another called Cephos Corp, are advertising
lie-detection services using fMRI to lawyers and prosecutors.
CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
While structural MRI scans show the structure of a brain and
can highlight differences between one brain and another, PET and
fMRI scans can also show the brain in action, lighting up at
particular points when the brain engages in certain tasks.
But the dazzling new technologies and detailed genetic data
leave unanswered the issue of whether criminal courts are the
right place to use this new information.
"The worry is that the law, or at least some judges, might
be so overawed by the technology that they start essentially
delegating the decision about guilt to a particular form of
test," says Colin Blakemore, a professor of neuroscience at
Oxford University.
The lawyers for American serial killer Brian Dugan, who was
facing execution in Illinois after pleading guilty to raping and
killing a 10-year-old girl, used scans of his brain activity to
argue he had mental malfunctions and should be spared the death
penalty. In the event, Illinois abolished capital punishment
while he was on death row.
In a court in the Indian city of Mumbai, a woman was
convicted of murder based only on circumstantial evidence and a
so-called brain electrical oscillations signature profiling
(BEOS) test, the results of which prosecutors said suggested she
was guilty.
The days when mental capacity for crime is argued over by
psychiatrists unaided by sophisticated machinery - such as
Friday's verdict that Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring
Breivik was sane when he killed 77 people - look numbered.
"All sorts of types of neuroscience evidence are being used
for all sorts of types of claims," says Teneille Brown, a
professor of law at the University of Utah. "The question is, is
this technology really ready for prime time, or is it being
abused?"
"ACQUIRED PAEDOPHILIA"
In Mattiello's case, the neuroscientific evidence will come
in the form of a full psychiatric and biological analysis
including an MRI brain scan that shows a roughly 4 centimetre
tumour growing at the base of his brain.
This created pressure inside his skull and "altered his
behaviour", says Pietro Pietrini, a molecular geneticist and
psychiatrist at Italy's University of Pisa who is compiling an
expert report on the 65-year-old.
"His previous behaviour was completely normal," Pietrini
told Reuters. "He was a paediatrician for 30 something years and
he saw tens of thousands of children and never had any problem.
The question is why, at some point, did someone who has always
behaved properly suddenly change so drastically?"
The doctor was arrested in Vicenza, northern Italy, more
than a year ago and is undergoing cancer treatment after having
the tumour removed. Pietrini is due to see him again next month
to continue his assessment and see the effects of the treatment.
The case, which has yet go to court, is strikingly similar
to another of "acquired paedophilia" dating back to 2002, in
which a 40-year-old married American schoolteacher suddenly
became obsessed with sex and began secretly to collect child
pornography.
He was eventually removed from the family home for making
sexual advances towards his step-daughter and convicted of
paedophilia. But later medical examinations found he had an
egg-sized tumour in a part of the brain involved in
decision-making.
When the tumour was removed, the man recovered from his
paedophilic tendencies and was able to return to his family.
Experts are generally agreed that conditions like
psychopathy and paedophilia can't be "cured", but in this
groundbreaking case it appeared that removing the tumour, and
hence the pressure in the brain, may have re-established his
ability to control impulses.
As in that case, Pietrini said he and colleague Giuseppe
Sartori of Padua University believed Mattiello's tumour "may
well have played a role in altering his behaviour".
"This is what we will be arguing," Pietrini said. "But of
course it will be for the judge to determine to what extent he
believes this medical condition played a role."
Oxford's Blakemore, one of the world's leading thinkers in
this field, says such cases are "startling".
"It makes one wonder about the notion of responsibility," he
said in an interview.
IS "MY BRAIN MADE ME DO IT" A DEFENCE?
And when it comes to prison, should paedophiles, psychopaths
and other violent criminals be punished less severely if their
behaviour can be blamed on biology? Is "my brain made me do it"
a defence that warrants recognition with lighter sentences, or
even no jail time at all?
"(It) raises the whole issue of what you think sentencing is
for," says Blakemore. "Is it about punishment? Is it about
retribution? Is it about remediation and rehabilitation? Is it
about protecting society? Well, to some extent it's about all of
those things."
Recent evidence - from both real and hypothetical cases -
suggests judges are sympathetic to neurobiological evidence as
mitigation.
A study published in the journal Science this month showed
that criminal psychopaths in the United States whose lawyers
provide biological evidence for their brain condition are more
likely to be sentenced to shorter jail terms than those who are
simply said to be psychopaths.
For the study, researchers at the University of Utah tweaked
the real-life case of Stephen Mobley, a 39-year-old American who
was sentenced to death in 1994 after robbing a Domino's pizza
place in Georgia and shooting dead the restaurant's manager.
At his trial, Mobley's lawyer presented evidence in
mitigation showing the accused had a variant of a gene called
MAO-A that has been dubbed the "warrior" gene after scientists
found it was linked to violent behaviour.
AGGRESSIVE GENES
In the Science study, judges were given a hypothetical case
loosely based on Mobley's, where the crime was a savage beating
with a gun, rather than a fatal shooting.
All the judges were told the defendant was a psychopath, but
only half were given expert testimony on the genetic and
neurobiological causes of his psychopathy. Those who got the
neuroscientific evidence were more likely to give a shorter
sentence - generally about a year less, the study found.
Pietrini worked on a similar real-life case in Italy in 2009
- thought to be one of the first criminal cases in Europe to use
this type of neuroscientific evidence.
It involved Abdelmalek Bayout, an Algerian living in Italy,
who was tried and convicted for fatally stabbing a man who
teased him in the street.
After conducting a series of tests on the Algerian, Pietrini
and colleagues said they had found abnormalities in imaging
scans of his brain, and in five genes that have been linked to
violent behaviour - including MAO-A.
A 2002 study led by researchers at the Institute of
Psychiatry at King's College London linked low levels of MAO-A
with aggressiveness and criminal behaviour in boys who were
raised in abusive environments.
Bayout's lawyers got his sentence reduced by arguing that
this and other bad genes had affected his brain and were partly
to blame for the attack.
WHERE WILL IT END?
Experts say it's almost inevitable that neuroscience and law
will become yet more intertwined. After all, while neuroscience
seeks to find out how the brain functions and affects behaviour,
the law's main concern is with regulating behaviour.
Yet many are uneasy about the use in courts of law - and in
matters of life and death - of basic science that is only just
creeping out of the lab.
Observers such as Hank Greely, a professor of law at
Stanford University, point out that no scientific peer-reviewed
studies have been published demonstrating that BEOS - the brain
test used in the Mumbai case - actually works.
Others stress that while genes like MAO-A have been
associated with violence, there are also plenty of people with
similar genotypes who don't go out and kill, rape or abuse.
"Neuroscience is being used by serious scientists in real
labs, but the people trying to apply it in courts are not those
same people," says Utah's Brown. "So they're taking something
that looks very objective, that looks like gold standard
science, but then morphing it into a forensic use it wasn't
developed for.
"This isn't snake-oil science. It's real science. But it's
being misapplied."
Seena Fazel, a clinical senior lecturer in forensic
psychiatry at Oxford University, says he's uncomfortable with
the long-term implications and wonders where it will end.
There are already known biological bases for many brain
disorders criminals suffer from, including drug addiction,
alcoholism and antisocial personality disorder, which is thought
to affect up to half of all those in prison.
"If psychopathy reduces your sentence because it has a
biological basis, why shouldn't these other more common
conditions also result in reduced sentences? The problem here is
where do we draw the line?"