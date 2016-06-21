Neustar to split into two publicly traded companies

June 21 Neustar Inc, which helps
telephone carriers route calls and text messages, said on
Tuesday it will split into two publicly traded companies.
One company will consist of the majority of Neustar's
information services, while the other unit will focus on
providing order management and numbering services, the company
said.
Neustar Chief Executive Lisa Hook will serve as the
president and CEO of the information services company, while
Chief Financial Officer Paul Lalljie will lead the other
business.
