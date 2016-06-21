UPDATE 2-Neustar to split into two publicly traded companies

(Adds shares)

June 21 Neustar Inc said it would split into two publicly traded companies, with one focusing on call routing services for telecom carriers and the other on marketing and security services.

Neustar's shares rose as much as 9 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

The order management and numbering services unit, which will house the legacy real-time numbering and routing services business, will retain the Neustar name and brand identity.

The other unit - information services - will provide marketing, security and data services. This business will be renamed, the company said.

Neustar Chief Executive Lisa Hook will serve as the president and CEO of the information services company. Chief Financial Officer Paul Lalljie will lead the other business.

Revenue at the marketing, security and data services business was $470 million in 2015, while the legacy real-time numbering and routing services unit generated revenue of $580 million.

Neustar, formerly a part of Lockheed Martin Corp, said it intends to complete the separation through a tax-free spinoff over the next twelve months.

The company's share were trading at 7.3 percent at $25.77 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)