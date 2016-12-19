Neustar to pay $180,000 penalty for violating whistleblower rule -U.S. SEC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.
The SEC found that Neustar violated a whistleblower protection rule by routinely entering into severance agreements forbidding former employees from engaging with regulators "in any communication that disparages, denigrates, maligns or impugns" the company, the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.