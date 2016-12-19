Neustar to pay $180,000 penalty for violating whistleblower rule -U.S. SEC

WASHINGTON Dec 19 Virginia-based Neustar Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of $180,000 to settle charges involving its severance agreements that impeded at least one former employee from communicating information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Monday.

The SEC found that Neustar violated a whistleblower protection rule by routinely entering into severance agreements forbidding former employees from engaging with regulators "in any communication that disparages, denigrates, maligns or impugns" the company, the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)