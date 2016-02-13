UPDATE 1-Nevada will move all solar customers to new rates

(Adds details on impact of decision, comment by solar panel
installer, background on Nevada)
Feb 12 Nevada's utility regulator voted
unanimously on Friday to require households with solar panels to
move to a new, less generous rate structure, angering supporters
who said existing solar owners should be able to preserve their
previous rates.
The new rates will be phased in over 12 years for all
customers with solar panels on their rooftops. The solar
industry had lobbied to have existing solar customers
"grandfathered" under the current rates for at least 20 years.
The Nevada Public Utilities Commission's move came in the
wake of its decision in December to reduce the compensation
solar panel owners receive when they export power they do not
use back to their local utility, a policy known as net metering.
The December decision sparked intense criticism by solar
supporters.
Opponents of net metering, which include many utilities,
argue that it shifts the costs of maintaining the grid onto
customers who do not have solar panels, even though solar owners
also use it.
NV Energy, a Nevada utility owned by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, proposed a variety of
options for existing solar customers in its public filings,
ranging from gradual changes over four years to no changes for
20 years.
The commission "gave the monopoly utility more than it asked
for," said Lauren Randall, public policy manager for solar panel
installer SunRun Inc. "This decision is clearly unjust
and unacceptable for Nevadans. We will sue to overturn the
anti-solar rules, and we will win."
NV Energy did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In documents filed earlier this week, the commission's staff
said "the subsidy has become unreasonable," adding that the
12-year approach would give solar owners ample time to adjust to
the new rates.
The December changes to net metering, the solar industry's
most important support policy, prompted SunRun, SolarCity Corp
and other installers to abandon operations in the
state, saying the new rates meant solar would no longer be
affordable to most Nevadans.
Earlier this week, SolarCity blamed the Nevada decision for
a weaker-than-expected first-quarter forecast.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Diane
Craft and Matthew Lewis)