New China Life says ends plans for Internet venture, strategic sale

HONG KONG, March 1 New China Life Insurance
(NCI) Co Ltd , China's third-largest life
insurer, said on Sunday it had aborted the planned sale of a
stake to a strategic investor which was to help it develop its
Internet insurance business.
The company could not reach an agreement with the unnamed
investor over "the vehicle of the strategic investment and other
important aspects," New China Life said in a securities filing
late on Sunday.
New China Life didn't disclose the name of the investor, but
state newspaper Shanghai Securities News reported in January
that the company was in talks with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, the world's biggest e-commerce company, for the
potential sale.
Trading of shares in New China Life had been suspended on
Jan. 19, pending an announcement. The company requested that
trading be resumed on Monday, following its decision to end the
proposed strategic tie-up.
