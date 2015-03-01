版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 1日 星期日 21:17 BJT

New China Life says ends plans for Internet venture, strategic sale

HONG KONG, March 1 New China Life Insurance (NCI) Co Ltd , China's third-largest life insurer, said on Sunday it had aborted the planned sale of a stake to a strategic investor which was to help it develop its Internet insurance business.

The company could not reach an agreement with the unnamed investor over "the vehicle of the strategic investment and other important aspects," New China Life said in a securities filing late on Sunday.

New China Life didn't disclose the name of the investor, but state newspaper Shanghai Securities News reported in January that the company was in talks with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , the world's biggest e-commerce company, for the potential sale.

Trading of shares in New China Life had been suspended on Jan. 19, pending an announcement. The company requested that trading be resumed on Monday, following its decision to end the proposed strategic tie-up. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐