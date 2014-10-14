Citigroup, Jefferies to lead mid-November Atlantic City bond sale

Oct 14 Citigroup and Jefferies will lead a $140 million bond sale as soon as mid-November for New Jersey's cash-strapped gambling hub Atlantic City, an official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Citi will be senior manager on the $100 million tax-exempt portion of the sale, with Jefferies co-manager, said Atlantic City revenue director Michael Stinson.

Those roles will be reversed for the $40 million of taxable bonds in the deal. Those amounts are preliminary and could change, he said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)