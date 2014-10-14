UPDATE 1-Citigroup, Jefferies to lead Atlantic City bond sale

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
By Hilary Russ
Oct 14 Citigroup Inc and Jefferies Group LLC will lead a $140 million bond sale as soon as mid-November for New Jersey's cash-strapped gambling hub, Atlantic City, an official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Citi will be senior manager on the $100 million tax-exempt portion of the sale, with Jefferies as co-manager, said Atlantic City revenue director Michael Stinson. The roles will be reversed for the $40 million of taxable bonds in the deal. Those amounts are preliminary and could change, he said.
The deal will take into account the city's high debt over the next two to three years. The bonds will be issued over 25 years, although the structure has yet to be finalized," Stinson added.
Citi and Jefferies both declined to comment on the deal.
Atlantic City once had a monopoly on East Coast gambling and was the second biggest market behind Las Vegas, Nevada. The city's casino industry has been slammed by competition from nearby states, especially Pennsylvania, which overtook Atlantic City in 2012 as the second biggest U.S. gaming market.
This year, four of Atlantic City's 12 casinos have closed. Another could close next month at about the same time the city will seek to bring its bond sale to the market.
One big sore spot for the city's finances has been tax appeals by casinos, whose properties have lost value. The city issued bonds in recent years to help pay for those appeals, but this year's deal will be the biggest so far and will largely be used to pay an $88 million settlement with the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre Grenon)
